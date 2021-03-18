A WIND ADVISORY followed by rising temperatures





WIND ADVISORY for all lakeshore counties, including Brown County until 7pm Thursday. LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORIES in effect for Brown County 7pm Thursday and Sheboygan County until 4am Friday.

The rain/snow/sleet goes away for Thursday, but the big story will be the wind. It will be a gusty day with NE winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour, and gusts exceeding 40 miles per hour especially by the lake and bay. You’ll get a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in Green Bay and the Valley get to the low 40s, mid 40s out west and up north, and upper 30s by the lake.

Tonight will have a mostly clear sky, plus the wind weakens through the course of the night. The low temps fall to the 20s.

Plenty of sunshine comes back for a gorgeous Friday! The winds will also be light with rising temperatures to around 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Saturday ushers in the start of spring, beginning officially at 4:37am. Lots of sun again with a breezy wind. The high is 56 degrees.

Warm again on Sunday with a high of 58 degrees! Clouds will increase a bit and it will be gusty again.