Windy and a bit chilly Wednesday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Door County until 7:00pm Wednesday evening for blustery northwest wind gusts from 35 to as high as 50 miles per hour. Winds will speed up off the waters of the bay, and could cause isolated power outages and tricky travel.

Wind Advisory for Door County until 7:00pm Wednesday.

Wednesday brings a windy day with an average wind speed between 15 and 30 miles per hour, higher gusts in Door County. High temperatures make it to the upper 40s and lower 50s out there, but it will feel much cooler with the wind.

RAIN CHANCES: Spotty light rain showers hanging around this morning will taper off early in the day, but more could pop back up later on. Any rain will be ISOLATED, and the chances for a stray shower will be highest by Lake Michigan and in northwoods.

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies, but the big factor will be the drop in the winds. Lows fall to the mid 30s by tomorrow morning.

Thursday should be a nice day, but still cool. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, and highs will top out around 52 degrees.

Mostly sunny for Friday, but the wind picks up a bit again. Warmer temperatures move in with a high of 58 degrees.

A high of 60 degrees on the way for Saturday. A cold front will swing into the state and bring a chance for rain.

Sunday looks very nice with sunny skies and a high of 64 degrees.

Another rainy system works back into the state Monday and Tuesday. It will also bring falling temps early next week.