A windy and rainy start to the week

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

It may be a dry start to Monday, but those clouds will eventually bring rain and thunderstorms to kick off the week. A potent low pressure center moving through the Midwest will bring batch #1 of rain through the mid morning into the afternoon. During this time, winds will be increasingly breezy as the average wind pick up from 15 to 30 miles per hour out of the southeast. There may be higher gusts during the day!

The highest winds will be on the west side of the Bay today, and any county adjacent to Lake Michigan.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY continues until 10pm Monday for all counties by the water for winds over 40 miles per hour and waves from 6 to 10 feet! That could cause low lying areas to flood.

A WIND ADVISORY continues for Door County until 7pm Monday for the potential of gusts over 40 miles per hour bringing damage and isolated power outages.

Tonight, there will be a temporary break in the rain during the evening, staying partly cloudy at that time. Breezy winds continue. Spotty showers will fire up overnight as this system continue to churn overhead.

Spotty on/off showers for Tuesday are anticipated from the morning into the nighttime hours. Winds will be an issue again, but they will change in direction out of the WSW from 20 to 30 miles per hour – and that’s better for the the lakeshore. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be nicer, but mostly cloudy and still a little breezy at times. Another quick-hitting piece of energy will bring a chance for rain ONLY IN THE SOUTHERN SECTIONS of the area. The high is 46 degrees.

A better stretch of weather comes back Thursday through Saturday with more sunshine, lighter winds, and eventually a bump up in temps again for the weekend.