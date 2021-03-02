A windy day brings back mild air

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a chilly Monday, our temperatures will improve Tuesday as warm front lifts across the state. The only problem will be the wind as it gets going from the southwest from 20 to 40 miles per hour. That wind will transport warmer air back to Wisconsin as highs head close to 41 degrees.

Hold on to your hats! Wind gusts will easily hit 35 to 40 miles per hour for our communities Tuesday

It will stay breezy for the first half of the night, then calm down a bit overnight. More clouds will arrive tonight and lows will stay up as a result. Lows only fall to 29 degrees.

Winds shift around to the north tomorrow, but will not go as fast as today. A mix of sunshine and clouds for Wednesday with a high of 43 degrees.

