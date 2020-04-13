A windy Monday, temps stay chilly

From Storm Team 5…

Snow makes an exit through the morning of Monday, but with snow on the ground and chilly temperatures out there, roads may be a little slick with ice and snow. Clouds will break up with highs much cooler than normal in the upper 30s in the afternoon. The other story will be the wind from 20 to 40 miles per hour which could bring blowing and drifting snow conditions, or sporadic power outages.







Still breezy through tonight, and cold as temps drop to 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies above, and the evening might also bring a stray flurry.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds but it will be equally chilly. The high is 37 degrees for Tuesday. In the afternoon, a spotty light snow shower or patch of flurries is possible.

Wednesday it stays cool with a high of 38 degrees.

A little warmer Thursday, mostly sunny and 42 degrees.

Friday the winds pick up with a high of 45 degrees. Still nice in the sky with partly sunny conditions.

Saturday will be our next 50 degree high as we increase to 53 degrees again. A cold front later in the day will bring a chance for showers.

