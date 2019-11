Winter storm warning. Advisory south

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in place through Sunday 6 PM for north east and north central Wisconsin. South Fox Valley has an advisory. During this afternoon and evening amounts will be light and precipitation mixed. After midnight heavier snow at times.

Lakeshore Flood Warning

The strong E-NE winds will be driving the already high water onshore. The Fox, Suamico and East Rivers the biggest concerns.

Snowfall potential

The heaviest snow potential is the further north you go. Travel will be impacted for the tail end of the holiday weekend.