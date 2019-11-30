A Winter storm warning now includes Green Bay Saturday

A Winter storm warning goes int place Saturday 3 PM-Sunday noon. A line from the Fox Valley and north. We have Green Bay/Fox Valley in the 4-7″ snow total area. The snow will be heavy at times primarily late Saturday night into Sunday.

The warning area now includes Green Bay





We won’t see much Friday night and just light stuff early Saturday. It will be a wintry mix Green Bay south during the day.

A weather “breakdown” for your Saturday

The winds will pick up from the east-north east. That is part of the reason for a lakeshore flood warning Saturday 3 pm-Sunday 6 pm

Lakeshore flood warning Saturday 3 pm-Sunday 6 pm



potential snow totals

This storm will pass by later on Sunday night, giving way to sunshine and some cooler temperatures early next week.