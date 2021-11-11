A wintry mix likely Friday, then slushy snow accumulations this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the night with a few isolated sprinkles or flurries. Lows will generally be in the 30s with a southwest wind.

Friday: We’ll be back into the mostly cloudy conditions to wrap up the week. Scattered light rain or snow showers will be possible at times throughout the day. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We start the weekend under a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 40s. A clipper system moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning and could bring many areas its first light snow accumulation of the season. The snow should taper by the time the Packer game kicks off with highs in the upper 30s. It’ll be a chilly, but sunnier day Monday. Temperatures rebound back into the middle 40s for the middle of next week before more cold air moves southward next Thursday.