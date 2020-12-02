Above average December temps remain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another great day on tap for Wednesday with even warmer temps moving into the state behind a high pressure ridge. There will be plenty of sunshine mixing with thin clouds, and highs will get to the lower and middle 40s, roughly 10 degrees above normal. The winds will be westerly at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The evening will be mostly clear followed up by a few arriving clouds overnight. The combination of clouds and a west wind from 10 to 15 mph will keep nighttime temps up above what is normal. The low is 28 degrees.

More clouds for Thursday, but still calling it partly sunny. It will be breezy and a touch cooler at 38 degrees.