Above average December temps remain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another great day on tap for Wednesday with even warmer temps moving into the state behind a high pressure ridge. There will be plenty of sunshine mixing with thin clouds, and highs will get to the lower and middle 40s, roughly 10 degrees above normal. The winds will be westerly at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The evening will be mostly clear followed up by a few arriving clouds overnight. The combination of clouds and a west wind from 10 to 15 mph will keep nighttime temps up above what is normal. The low is 28 degrees.

More clouds for Thursday, but still calling it partly sunny. It will be breezy and a touch cooler at 38 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly girls outlast Hortonville, Wrightstown boys hold on against Brillion

Green Bay Nation 11/25: What happened against the Colts?

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Here comes the Bears

More Weather