The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A new layer of light, fluffy snow to start Sunday morning. Plan on the showers exiting early with sunshine and scattered clouds to follow. Roads will get better quickly as that snow melts off with warmer temperatures incoming. Plan on highs in the low to mid 40s! West winds will be breezy behind the snow from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight will have decreasing winds with partly cloudy skies. The sunset is now 6:56pm! The low temperature will be around 27 degrees. A thin band of flurries or snow showers could develop in isolated locations overnight.

Tomorrow will have another snow chance! This one will not be widespread as it favors Green Bay and communities to the north with a thin band of snow setting up across the state. In that band of snow or a rain/snow mix, there will be a chance for for 1 to 3 inches of snow, possibly isolated locations close to 4 inches. Highs Monday are coolest to the north in the mid 30s, upper 30s and some 40s to the south.