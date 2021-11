Tonight: Winds should die down a bit after a breezy Saturday. Mostly clear skies stay in place with low temperatures just above 40 degrees.

Tomorrow: November 60s will remain in place! However, a few more clouds than Saturday will bring partly sunny skies across Northeast Wisconsin.

Next Week: It will be warm again Monday before a cold front brings a small rain chance on Tuesday. Rain is looking likely on Thursday with chilly temperatures later on in the week.