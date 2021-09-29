Above-average temperatures through the next few days

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Abundant sunshine will remain in place for today. High temperatures get warm into the mid-70s away from Lake Michigan.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies move in. There is the possibility of some patchy fog forming in the early morning hours for the Northwoods. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

End Week: Mid 70s remain in place for both Thursday and Friday. A slow-moving low-pressure system will then usher in spotty rain and clouds for the weekend. Small rain chances linger into the start of next week with high temperatures back into the 60s.