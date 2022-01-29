Above-average temperatures to start off next week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will hold for most of the overnight hours. Low temperatures will dip to just about 10 degrees.

Sunday: Some spots in Northeast Wisconsin will wake up to partly sunny skies in the morning. After that, clouds will increase throughout the day. High temperatures into the upper 20s.

Next Week: Temperatures in the 30s return to start off the week! A couple of snow showers are possible late on Monday (not much in terms of accumulations). Wednesday, a storm system will be passing to our south bringing a few flakes mainly south of highway 10. Models have been trending further south with this storm system, but there is still the chance this far our the track of shift wiggles north. If this happens, more of Northeast Wisconsin will be impacted.

