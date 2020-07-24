Abundant sunshine today, hot for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A high pressure system in our area will push east today. As a result, winds become southerly driving in hotter temperatures. High temperatures rise into the low to mid 80s with abundant sunshine.

The heat arrives on Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures around 90, cooler at the lakeshore.

A cold front sags into the area on Sunday bring the risk of showers and storms. High temperatures will get close to 90 before the front passes.

Early next week temperatures will be back to average. Next shot of rain come late Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store