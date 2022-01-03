Accumulating snow likely Wednesday, then it gets cold again

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will pass through at times through the night as lows cool into the single digits and teens. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: The cloud cover will thicken throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a south wind at 10-15 mph.

Our next weather system arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday which will bring some accumulating snow to northeast Wisconsin. Most of the area is forecast to receive 1″-3″ of new snow. Blustery winds are expected Wednesday night and Thursday with temperatures falling back into the teens late in the week. A light snowy mix will be possible early next weekend with more cold air anticipated to arrive by next Monday.