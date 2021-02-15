Accumulating snow near the lake Monday night, 30s soon return

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties until noon Tuesday. Snow developing off of Lake Michigan this evening and tonight will lead to a few inches of accumulation and slick road conditions.

A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect for Menominee, Langlade, Northern Oconto, and Northern Marinette counties until 10:00 AM Tuesday. Wind chills could fall to -25° late tonight and early Tuesday.

Increasing clouds through the night will keep our temperatures from plummeting with most of the area cooling into the single digits above and below zero. Lake effect snow showers will push into Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties and bring the chance for a few inches of accumulation for those areas by Tuesday morning.

Snow showers near the lake will come to an end Tuesday morning, then we’ll be left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will begin their slow upward trend with highs pushing into the mid to upper teens with a light north wind.





Temperatures will find their way back into the 20s the rest of the week with fairly quiet conditions. A storm system passing to our southeast could bring a very small snow chance to portions of the area on Thursday. Otherwise, the next two days will then remain dry before another chance for snow enters the forecast on Sunday. That system will bring a better chance for accumulating snow.

High temperatures for the second half of the weekend and early next week are looking much warmer as we’ll see highs back into the lower 30s.