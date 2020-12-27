Accumulating snow Sunday, another system later this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

It has been a quiet start to this winter season, but Sunday will bring us our next round of accumulating snow to northeast Wisconsin. Dry conditions this morning will give way to snow overspreading the area through the afternoon and early evening. Highs today will reach for the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until Sunday evening for a good portion of the viewing areas. These areas are expected to have the highest snowfall totals of 2″-4″.





Snowfall totals will be in the 1″-3″ range for most of Northeast Wisconsin this afternoon and early evening. Lower totals will be seen near the Lake Michigan shoreline where a wintry mix is possible this afternoon. Snow accumulations will also be lower once you travel northwest of Shawano. Snow accumulation closer to 3″ will be seen from Marinette to Green Bay and the Fox Valley. An isolated total over 3″ is not out of the question for these areas as well.

The snow will taper this evening with clearing skies and more sunshine on Monday. Clouds thicken Tuesday with another system expected to take aim on the area for the middle of the week. Snow should arrive Tuesday night before mixing with or changing to rain on Wednesday for parts of the state. Areas that remain cool enough for snow could see several inches of accumulation. Stay tuned the next few days for more details!

Thursday is looking quieter with more sunshine before another small snow chance returns to the forecast on Friday with highs in the upper 20s.