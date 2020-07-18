Active night of storms ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight a line of storms arrive in the northwoods around midnight. The primary threat with these overnight storms will be high wind. Some of these storms could turn severe. Make sure you have a way to get your severe weather alerts. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Early Sunday morning, storms exit the region giving way to sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Temperatures back to average for Monday and for the majority of next. Next storm chance comes Tuesday afternoon.

