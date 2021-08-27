Additional rainfall tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Round 1 of additional showers and storms will be moving in. This line of storms will likely be crossing Northeast Wisconsin west southwest to east northeast from about 8 p.m. to about 4 a.m, first arriving west of the Fox Cities. Heavy rainfall is the main threat considering how much has fallen over the last day or so.

Tomorrow: Saturday morning into the afternoon is looking dry. A southwest wind will warm us up quickly with highs reaching the upper 80s and a few 90s.

Then, round two of showers and storms moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning. Overall between Friday night and Sunday an additional 0.5″-1″ of rain is probable with locally higher amounts.

Sunday/Next Week: Late Sunday will see the sunshine which lingers through a good portion of the week. Highs in the low to mid 70s all the way through Friday.