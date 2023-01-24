The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad winter day out there Tuesday as temperatures remain mild. We must point out that there is a cold front across the northwoods that could bring some morning flurries or drizzle. Otherwise, the morning clouds could break up a bit this afternoon to bring some slivers of sunshine. The high is projected to be around 32 degrees.

Light winds and thickening clouds tonight. A low of 22 degrees.

A snow storm will be hitting south of us Wednesday. I think we will still get a few snow showers or flurries, but we miss out on the heavy snow band this time. Around an inch or less could accumulate through the morning and afternoon, with the higher totals to the south and some of the lakeshore. The high for the day is 30 degrees.