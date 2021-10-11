An active week with rain and storms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain is in the forecast for Monday. We’ll start off in the morning with clouds and only isolated showers and thunderstorms. In the afternoon and evening, we’ll have more activity moving up from the south with scattered thunderstorms. Some of these storms may produce damaging winds and hail from the Fox Valley over to the lakeshore. The high temps are not as high as Sunday, in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight, and area of low pressure will be spinning around the state of Wisconsin, so it’s likely we will have additional showers and thunderstorms. The low is 61 degrees.

The low will not depart right away on Tuesday, so plenty of clouds and spotty light rain showers will hold in the forecast. The high is 68 degrees.