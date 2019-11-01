Another batch of snow/rain Friday

From Storm Team 5…

It’s the first day of November, but even though we are leaving October behind, the winter-like weather will be ongoing.

Friday will bring cloudy skies, and a clipper system from Canada will drape a cold front over the state, bringing the chance for snow/rain showers. This chance will be from the morning until the evening. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

Tonight, we keep that chance for rain/snow until midnight – beyond that it stays cloudy into Saturday morning. The lows fall to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

SNOW ACCUMULATION FOR FRIDAY: Nearly all computer models have been hinting that snow accumulation will stay UNDER AND INCH for today. This will be highly dependent on what happens in the morning.