The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Harsh wind chills out the door again this morning pushing -20 to -30 degrees when you factor in the wind. The National Weather Service has us under a WIND CHILL ADVISORY until noon today, but stay tuned if they choose to extend the cold weather alerts.

Tuesday will show increasing clouds during the day with a high of 3 degrees. SW winds will feel very cold around 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight, we will have a fair amount of clouds, but it will still be quite cold. The low is -3 degrees with winds chills between -10 and -20 degrees.

Another cold day Wednesday. Partly sunny and 9 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds Thursday, and a high of 11 degrees.

Clouds thicken again Friday, possibly some flurries. The high is up to 15 degrees.

Sunny Saturday with a high of 15 degrees.

A smidge warmer Sunday, mostly sunny and 19 degrees.