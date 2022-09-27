The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cool late September weather lingers in the forecast Tuesday with highs only reaching the lower 50s in the afternoon. After a little morning sun, just like yesterday there will be thickening clouds – possibly a stray light shower or sprinkle. North winds go from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Clouds remain in the evening with clearing skies overnight. This will lead to lakeshore temps in the lower 40s overnight, around 40 for Green Bay and the Valley, and low to middle 30s west of the Fox Cities and across the north. Watch out for a FROST ADVISORY or FREEZE WARNING for those cooler counties. Check the outlook below:

Tomorrow you can plan on more sunshine in the forecast and lighter winds! Temperatures will not improve all that much in the upper 50s for highs, but the sun will be nice.

Another good day Thursday, but seasonably cool once again. Mostly sunny and 63 degrees.