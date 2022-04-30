The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms will move through the area during the evening hours. The rest of the night will remain dry under a mostly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the 40s.

Sunday: Expect plenty of clouds with a chance for scattered light rain showers throughout the day. It’ll remain cool with highs in the 50s a winds stay out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Temperatures will hold in the 50s for the upcoming work week. Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with dry conditions. The next storm system looks like it will bring the southern half of the state a chance for rain showers for Tuesday. After that, the rest of the week is looking drier with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs by then will generally be in the upper 50s before a few 60s start to return to the area by next weekend.