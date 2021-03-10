Another chance for storms tonight, very windy on Thursday

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until noon Thursday for the areas shaded in brown. Wind gusts tonight and early Thursday could gust upwards of 45 mph.

A storm system passing northwest of the area will bring a line of showers and storms during the mid to late evening hours as a cold front sweeps through. A few of the storms could produce gusty winds and downpours, but overall the severe threat is low. It will be a windy night with gusts upwards of 45 mph possible. Lows will range from the lower 30s north to lower 40s south.

Winds will be strong for the first half of Thursday as gusts could top 40 mph out of the west. Those winds will begin to ease later in the day as skies continue to clear out. Highs will be in the 40s to lower 50s with plenty of afternoon sun expected.

Temperatures will cool a bit for Friday, but we’ll remain above average with upper 30s and lower 40s for most areas with a mostly sunny sky. The weekend is looking very nice! We’ll have highs approach 50 degrees on Saturday with lower 40s Sunday. Remember to turn your clock ahead one hour Saturday night.

The forecast looks quiet early next week as a storm system brings a very small chance for light snow to the south on Monday. We’ll see the thermometer rise again Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the 40s.