The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Out the door you’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as Tuesday morning is expected to stay dry. We won’t be as lucky through the late afternoon and evening with more thunderstorm chances. Plan on a slightly humid day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. NW winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will bring scattered thunderstorms in the evening, and partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms will mainly produce lightning and downpours, but there is a small chance that a little hail or a strong wind gust could be noted. The low is 60 degrees. There may also be a few areas of fog late at night into Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow will keep a little cloud cover around, but it will become mostly sunny. Humidity drops off with comfortable air returning. The high is 77 degrees.