Another chilly, but sunny day

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies will be looking great Tuesday as morning clouds clear for lots of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be very close to yesterday in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, but that sun will feel nice. The other kicker is the winds as a chilly breeze picks up from 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The breeze holds tonight and a few clouds roll in which will keep temps a little warmer overnight than compared to early this morning. The low is 29 degrees.

We kick the chilly air mass tomorrow as warmer temps roll into Wisconsin. You’ll get a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high up to 48 degrees.

