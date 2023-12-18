The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a windy, chilly and dreary start to this work week! A cold front dropped through last night, which both increased wind speed and turned our winds out of the northwest, pulling in much cooler air than how this past weekend sat.

The breeze calms only slightly through tonight, with gusts staying out of the north/northwest and still potentially reaching up to 30 mph. This will keep the chill air around through tomorrow.

Expect highs tomorrow around 33 degrees.