Another chilly night ahead, highs get a boost this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Other than a few clouds to the north of Green Bay during the night skies will be mostly clear. It’ll be a cold night with most of the area in the 20s with a few locations along the lake near 30. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Early day sunshine will give way to some afternoon cloud cover. Temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the low to middle 40s with a light west wind.

Temperatures will reach for the upper 40s on Thursday before 50s make a return to wrap up the week under a partly sunny sky. The weekend is looking really nice as highs soar into the mid and upper 50s! We’ll have more cloud cover on Saturday with a very small chance for a light rain shower. A few locations Sunday and Monday could find their temperatures in the lower 60s.

