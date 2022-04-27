The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High pressure centered to our north will keep quiet weather across Wisconsin through the night. Skies will be mostly clear along with light winds. Lows will dip into the lower 20s north and lower 30s to the south.

Thursday: A few of us will start out the day with some sunshine, but clouds will make a steady return through the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry before light rain showers move in late in the day. Highs will remain below average as temperatures get closer to 50 degrees.

Friday looks like it will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered rain showers move through this weekend as a storm system moves across the state. Temperatures should hold in the mid to upper 50s for the first half of next week.