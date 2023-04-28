From Storm Team 5…

Partly cloudy skies for your Friday night. No big weather worries with a low of 39 degrees.

Rain will shift into our area Saturday morning along a cold front. It will start west of the Fox Cities at first, then scattered showers will begin for most sometime during the mid-morning or afternoon. That rain will likely pivot across the north into the second half of the day, while some communities further south may dry out for a time. Highs drop into the weekend with upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday.

Sunday will get interesting as some rain/snow showers will be around our area in the morning. Scattered showers, of mostly rain, will stick around from time to time into the afternoon/evening. Highs fall again to 44 degrees.