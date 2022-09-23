The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty showers move in the for the evening and early night tonight. This is because the high pressure system that we saw yesterday has moved off to our east which is giving way to a southerly return flow allowing for spotty showers tonight. A low pressure system off to our west moves towards us bringing a line of showers overnight. No frost opportunities tonight with those southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies.

Spotty showers linger in the forecast tomorrow, primarily towards the north, but can’t rule it out everywhere else. A majority of the downpours will move through the evening tomorrow, with a thunderstorm possible to the south.

Saturday night into Sunday is when we will likely see another opportunity for downpours to move through. This will give way to another day with scattered showers, and then thunderstorms to move through Sunday evening.

Spotty showers continue into Monday morning.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the low 60s before very unseasonably cool days are in the forecast to start your work week next week.