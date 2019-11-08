Another cold day; some get snow Friday night

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Get ready to bundle up again Friday! Early morning temps will be in the single digits and teens, rising back to the upper 20s for the afternoon. You’ll see sunshine mixing with clouds during the day.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight will lead to SNOW SHOWERS. Yes, some of us could get snow again Friday night as an Alberta clipper swings in from Canada. The highest chance for snow will be the northern half of the area. Temperatures overnight hold steady or rise through the upper 20s.

Take a look at the potential snow accumulation for Friday night:

Any snow tapers off by daybreak on Saturday. This weekend will feature warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 Saturday – partly sunny skies above. Later at night, the evening will bring a chance for light rain or light snow.

Sunday will also bring plenty of clouds with a high of 36 degrees. Once again at night, there is a chance for snow showers.

COLD, COLD, COLD early next week again! Monday and Tuesday feature highs down into the low and mid 20s.