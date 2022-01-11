Another cold morning, but temps will be warming

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Still holding onto cold Wisconsin air on Tuesday morning, but higher temperatures will be moving in. Winds make a shift to the SSW and pick up through the day from 15 to 25 miles per hour. That will eventually bring temperatures into the 20s by the afternoon – and you can expect a mix of sun and clouds across the sky.

The low tonight is 22 degrees, but the temperatures will continue to rise to about 28 degrees overnight. Just some cloud cover overnight.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a high of 30 degrees. A weak disturbance may bring a few flurries or light snow showers to a portion of the area.