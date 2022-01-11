Another cold morning, but temps will be warming

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Still holding onto cold Wisconsin air on Tuesday morning, but higher temperatures will be moving in. Winds make a shift to the SSW and pick up through the day from 15 to 25 miles per hour. That will eventually bring temperatures into the 20s by the afternoon – and you can expect a mix of sun and clouds across the sky.

The low tonight is 22 degrees, but the temperatures will continue to rise to about 28 degrees overnight. Just some cloud cover overnight.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a high of 30 degrees. A weak disturbance may bring a few flurries or light snow showers to a portion of the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah's Chevalier Emery

More Weather