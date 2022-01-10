Another cold night ahead, but warmer air returns Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will remain mainly clear with chilly temperatures falling below zero. Wind chills will range from -10 to -25 degrees for most of the area with a light west wind.

Tuesday: Sunshine early will give way to a few more clouds for the second half of the day. It’ll be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 20s which is seasonal for this time of the year.

A couple weak systems moving through could bring a few flurries to the area Wednesday and again on Thursday. A stronger clipper system looks to pass to our west on Friday, but it will bring parts of the area a chance for light snowfall. The upcoming weekend looks to begin dry before another small snow chance moves through late in the weekend with highs holding in the middle 20s.