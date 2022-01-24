Another cold night ahead, light snow later this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from midnight Tuesday until noon for counties north and west of the Fox Valley. Wind chill values could approach -25°.

Tonight: Skies will become mostly clear through the night. It’ll be very cold with low temperatures in the single digits below zero. A northwest wind will put wind chill values into the teens and 20s below zero early Tuesday.

Tuesday: After a very cold start to the day afternoon high temperatures will likely remain in the single digits. It’ll come with plenty of sun along with a light northwest wind.

Clouds will gradually return on Wednesday with temperatures in the teens. A cold front will swing through on Thursday and bring some scattered snow showers to the area with highs in the upper 20s. We dip back into the teens Friday with tranquil weather holding steady through the upcoming weekend.