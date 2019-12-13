Another cold shot this weekend

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

It’s Friday! Your forecast keeps plenty of clouds around, but we will stay away from the chilly temperatures and harsh wind chills. Temperatures will increase to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

A quick hitting system from the west will be something to watch this evening. Yes, another chance for light snow or freezing drizzle will be with us tonight, just enough to possibly make some area roads slick with temperatures down through the low 20s. Snow accumulation, if any, will be minor.

Light snow potential for Friday evening. Accumulation will be minor, staying under an inch.

Saturday will stay mostly cloudy, with some patchy snow flurries possible. Once again, snow accumulation will not be a big factor. The high is back to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Another cold shot arrives Sunday! Skies clear to bring some sunshine, but the high will fall to 18 degrees. Bundle up if you’re heading to Lambeau for the game.