The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Partly cloudy skies continue for tonight, with cool temperatures and a breeze.

Tomorrow is almost identical, with partly sunny skies, below average temperatures, and a breeze. Low pressure is just off to our southeast, so don’t be surprised if there’s a little sprinkle throughout the afternoon. This will not last long and will not be severe.

Labor Day is shaping up to be mostly sunny, and a bit warmer than this weekend. Another tiny sprinkle could be seen just west from low pressure.

The rest of next week heats back up, with sunny skies, comfy air, and above average temperatures.

A small shower chance enters the forecast for the start of next weekend.