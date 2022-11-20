The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Another cool day is on tap as we wrap up the weekend. A few clouds will pass through at times throughout the day with highs remaining in the 20s. It’ll likely feel more like the teens with a southwest wind.

Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight, but this will allow temperatures to be a little bit warmer with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Highs will begin to moderate this upcoming week with 40s returning just before Thanksgiving. No major storm systems are in sight for the Midwest during the holiday meaning any travel should not be impacted by the weather. Temperatures will hover near 40 late in the week and heading into next weekend.