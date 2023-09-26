From Storm Team 5…

A cutoff area of low pressure continues to spin in clouds along with hit and miss showers for NE WI.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of this week as the easterly winds off of Lake Michigan blow at 10-20 mph with plenty of clouds. The threat for a spotty shower will continue through Wednesday before we will see a much drier end to the week.

Thursday will feature slow clearing and highs back to around 70.

Friday will be a sunny and warm day with highs in the low to mid 70.

Saturday (the last day of September) will feel more like summer as plenty of sunshine pairs with a southeast wind and we warm up close to 80.

Sunday the sunshine continues with highs near 80.

Next week starts way above average with sunshine and high in the low 80s.