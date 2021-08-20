Another day of sweating, then some brief relief

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Back to the high summer heat and humidity for Friday as skies will show plenty of sun with some fair weather clouds.

High temperatures get to the upper 80s, with upper 70s to near 80 degree highs by Lake Michigan. SE winds go onshore from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Nothing to worry about tonight – just increasing clouds under a warm and humid night. The low will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Saturday will bring a rain chance along a cold front as it moves in from west to east.

The window is from 6am to 3pm for a shower or thunderstorm, but new data in suggests that the rain will not be as widespread so there is a chance some communities may miss the showers. The high is 84 degrees. Plan on a muggy day with decreasing humidity at night behind the front.

If you are heading to the Packers/Jets preseason game at Lambeau — prepare ONLY FOR A SHOWER OR T-STORM in the tailgate — but kickoff rain prospects look nil.

Gorgeous weather outside on Sunday with lots of sunshine and low humidity. The high is 77 degrees.