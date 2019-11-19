Another gloomy day, some light rain and snow possible

From Storm Team 5…

More clouds filing into Wisconsin today bringing another gloomy day. Another factor will be a weak warm front/wind shift line that could produce a few patches of light snow or rain during the day. Any snow that falls will not stick as temperatures will warm above freezing into the upper 30s later in the afternoon.

Tonight, we may keep some patches of drizzle or flurries around, otherwise skies will be blanketed with clouds with lows down to 30 degrees.

Tomorrow is another mostly cloudy type of day. The high increases to 42 degrees, back ABOVE NORMAL!

Thursday looks soggy as an autumn rain maker cruises through Wisconsin. Showers will start after midnight Wednesday night and continue into the afternoon/early evening. Given temperatures above freezing, and highs around 46 degrees, this appears to be an all-rain event. Up north where it’s a bit cooler, there is a chance for wet snowflakes to mix in – but accumulation chances look minor in our coverage area right now. Rain accumulation may fall between 0.5″ to 1″.