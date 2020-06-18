Another great day before it gets stormy

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The sunshine comes back to us on Thursday! It will be another great day, full of sunshine. The combination of the sun and south wind will bring back warm temps in the upper 80s, but cooler by the lake in the 70s.

Tonight, a few clouds arrive as a cold front starts to bring rain to the westerns side of the state. Our local area will likely stay dry. The low is mild again at 64 degrees.

Tomorrow, that front pushes closer and will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms especially for the afternoon and evening. It will get humid ahead of that front, plus high will be back to the upper 80s. Cooler lakeside.

Saturday the front becomes stationary over northeast Wisconsin, and that will keep a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the day. The high is 77 and it will be a bit humid.

The same goes for Sunday with a chance for rain, but mainly in the morning. The afternoon should begin to dry out with a high of 80 degrees.

