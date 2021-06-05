Another hot and breezy day ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Many record warm overnight low temperatures are in jeopardy tonight. Highs across all of Northeast Wisconsin will be around 70 degrees. The record highest low temperature in Green Bay is 69 set back in 1899. I think we break this record.

Mostly clear skies and a breezy southwest wind will persist.

Tomorrow: More 90 degree temperature readings are expected. Temperatures should remain just under Saturday’s highs. The record high temperature in Green Bay is 93 set back in 1948. I think we break this record. Mostly sunny skies will remain throughout the day.

Next Week: Temperatures will remain well above average, however rain chances will start to enter the forecast for early portions of the week,