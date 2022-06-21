The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Near record high temperatures on the way Tuesday with highs in the 90s, even for counties along the lakeshore. With tropical humidity returning to Wisconsin, the heat index or “feels like” temperatures will likely hit 100 degrees or greater in most of our communities today. SW winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

A very weak cold front will come through this afternoon and early evening and could set off a stray thunderstorm. If fully matured, a developing storm could briefly produce a damaging wind gusts or hail.

Outside of a small evening t-storm chance, the rest of the night will be mainly clear. Another warm night with a low of 68 degrees. The good news is the humidity will be dropping through the night.

Not as humid tomorrow! Plenty sunny with a high of 85 degrees.