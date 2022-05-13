The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a record setting Thursday with the hot temps, you can plan on weather like that again Friday. The combination of sunshine and south winds will take highs to the upper 80s and lower 90s, cooler by the lake in the 60s and 70s. The breeze will be from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Keep an eye on the skies from around 4pm to 9pm. That where we will have pop-up thunderstorms that could turn severe with hail and damaging wind gusts. After 9pm, the storms will weaken but we will continue with the chance for thundershowers at night.

Strong thunderstorms could form over central and northern Wisconsin, including the Fox Valley and Green Bay later Friday.

Tonight spotty thunderstorms and a low of 61 degrees. Light and variable winds if there isn’t a storm nearby.

A bit cooler on Saturday, but still warm. Highs will be more comfortable and get to the lower 80s away from the lake. We’ll hold a small chance for a thundershower in the early morning, then dry during the day with sun and clouds, and then have another chance for scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Sunday will have partly sunny conditions with a small chance for rain later in the day. 73 degrees for the high which is quite comfortable at that point in the weekend!