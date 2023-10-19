The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our rainmaker from yesterday is still spinning around the state of Wisconsin, and we will have another rain chance swing in today at a similar time.

For Thursday morning, mild temperatures in the 50s and a couple peeks of sunshine. Some dense fog may be noted near the lakeshore, especially around Sheboygan, Manitowoc, and western Fond du Lac counties.

Light rain will swing into far northwest counties during the late morning and afternoon, while most of the area will get the rain chance from the mid-afternoon and evening. It will be a cloudy second half of the day with a high in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Tonight, spots of light rain or sprinkles, otherwise mostly cloudy and remaining mild. The low is 47 degrees.

Friday looks like a nice day! Clouds will be out and about early, but sunshine is expected to pop out for many hours of the day. The high is 59 degrees. We will get another rain chance late at night, mainly after 9pm.

Saturday, the same rainmaker from Friday night could drop in some morning rain. It will be a breezy and cool day with a high of 53 degrees.

Still cool, but a nice day Sunday as skies show plenty of sunshine. The high returns to 53 degrees.