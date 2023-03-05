From Storm Team 5…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for ALL OF NE WI through Monday afternoon.

Snow or a snowy mix of sleet, snow, and rain will overspread all of NE WI into early Monday. Expect very slushy and slippery travel early Monday morning.

We are expecting 2-4″ of snow for most of the area in the overnight into early Monday, with 4-6″ of snow/sleet accumulation north and west of Green Bay.

There will be a lull in the snow/mix for Green Bay/Fox Valley late morning and midday, before another back of snow showers will sweep through on the back side of the storm system.

We are monitoring another potential round of snow Thursday night into Friday.