The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Mild temperatures and lots of sunshine is in the forecast today. More clouds will develop this afternoon with a slight chance for a rain shower. Highs away from Lake Michigan will push into the lower 70s with a south wind at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain showers will become more common through the night. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

Temperatures will top out near 70 on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. More rain is expected Monday night and Tuesday morning as a cold front arrives. Behind the front, temperatures will cool back into the 50s with a stretch of dry weather taking us into the weekend.